Nov 10 (Reuters) -

JUROKU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 45.87 43.53 86.00 (+5.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+1.0%) Recurring 9.95 7.75 15.00

(+28.4 pct) (+3.9 pct)

(+1.3%) Net 6.11 4.49 9.00 (+35.9 pct) (-0.7 pct) (-2.8%) EPS

Y16.12 Y12.35 Y23.76

Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Juroku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8356.TK1.