Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
JUROKU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 45.87 43.53 86.00 (+5.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+1.0%) Recurring 9.95 7.75 15.00
(+28.4 pct) (+3.9 pct)
(+1.3%) Net 6.11 4.49 9.00 (+35.9 pct) (-0.7 pct) (-2.8%) EPS
Y16.12 Y12.35 Y23.76
Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Juroku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8356.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific