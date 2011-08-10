Aug 10 (Reuters) -
DIGITAL MEDIA PROFESSIONALS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
125 mln 453 mln 1.32 Operating
loss 24 mln prft 88 mln prft 423 mln
Recurring loss 42 mln prft 65 mln prft 401 mln
Net loss 48 mln prft 64 mln prft 432 mln
EPS loss Y24.04 prft Y29.46 prft Y189.30
NOTE - Digital Media Professionals Inc is the full company
name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3652.TK1.