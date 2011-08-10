Aug 10 (Reuters) -

DIGITAL MEDIA PROFESSIONALS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

125 mln 453 mln 1.32 Operating

loss 24 mln prft 88 mln prft 423 mln Recurring loss 42 mln prft 65 mln prft 401 mln Net loss 48 mln prft 64 mln prft 432 mln EPS loss Y24.04 prft Y29.46 prft Y189.30

NOTE - Digital Media Professionals Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

