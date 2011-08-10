Aug 10 (Reuters) -
DENTSU INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 402.13
417.00 850.10 1.85 trln
(-3.6 pct) (+9.4 pct)
Operating 4.23 7.00
14.90 50.00 (-39.6 pct)
(+413.9 pct) Recurring
6.43 2.85 18.60 58.40
(+125.9 pct) (+8.4 pct)
Net 1.31 349 mln 8.40
32.00 (+274.0 pct) (-81.7
pct) EPS Y5.25
Y1.40 Y33.71 Y128.43
Diluted EPS Y5.20 Y1.36
NOTE - Dentsu Inc is a major advertising agency. Also
competitive in sports events.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4324.TK1.