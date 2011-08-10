Aug 10 (Reuters) -

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.76 4.96 5.30

2.40 (-3.9 pct) (-10.3 pct)

(+11.3%) (+16.0%) Operating 335 mln 412 mln 410 mln

15 mln

(-18.7 pct) (+31.6 pct) (+22.4%)

Recurring 353 mln 436 mln

420 mln 17 mln

(-19.1 pct) (+25.7 pct) (+19.0%)

Net 126 mln 177 mln

226 mln 8 mln

(-28.7 pct) (-20.8 pct) (+79.4%)

EPS Y480.76 Y708.98

Y858.01 Y30.37 Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00

-Q4 div Y500.00 Y500.00

Y500.00

NOTE - Intelligent Wave Inc is software company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

