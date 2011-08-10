Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SUGITA ACE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.31
7.31 16.63 38.50
(+13.7 pct) (-9.5 pct)
Operating loss 34 mln loss 206 mln loss 239 mln
prft 217 mln
Recurring loss 9 mln loss 180 mln loss 213 mln
prft 272 mln
Net loss 15 mln loss 156 mln loss 230 mln
prft 130 mln
EPS loss Y2.96 loss Y29.18 loss Y42.85
prft Y24.22
NOTE - Sugita Ace Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7635.TK1.