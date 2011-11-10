BRIEF-Globe Telecom consol. qtrly net income 4.2 bln pesos, up 52 pct
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
PALTEK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
12.41 12.33 18.00
(+0.6 pct) (+16.2 pct) Operating 201 mln 197 mln 440 mln
(+2.1 pct) Recurring 208 mln 284 mln 440 mln
(-26.7 pct) Net 66 mln 149 mln 216 mln
(-55.5 pct) EPS Y5.82 Y13.08 Y18.90
NOTE - Paltek Corp is a trading company specialising in semiconductors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7587.TK1.
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
* Directors recommend that shareholders do not sell their shares or enter into a commitment to accept proposed offer from Spark New Zealand