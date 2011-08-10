BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.02 trln 856.21 1.85 trln 3.75 trln
(+19.6 pct) (+59.9 pct)
Recurring 53.31 47.21 55.00 116.00 (+12.9 pct) (+2.3 pct) Net 38.12 41.38 30.00 67.00
(-7.9 pct) (+28.6 pct)
EPS Y61.29 Y66.00 Y48.23 Y107.73
NOTE - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8725.TK1.
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kaBYW4) Further company coverage: