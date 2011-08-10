Aug 10 (Reuters) -

MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.02 trln 856.21 1.85 trln 3.75 trln

(+19.6 pct) (+59.9 pct)

Recurring 53.31 47.21 55.00 116.00 (+12.9 pct) (+2.3 pct) Net 38.12 41.38 30.00 67.00

(-7.9 pct) (+28.6 pct)

EPS Y61.29 Y66.00 Y48.23 Y107.73

NOTE - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc is the full company name.

