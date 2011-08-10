European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
ARAYA INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.22 9.61 18.50 39.50 (-4.0 pct) (+35.6 pct) Operating 170 mln 186 mln 300 mln
830 mln
(-8.6 pct)
Recurring 201 mln 197 mln
280 mln 800 mln
(+1.6 pct)
Net 111 mln 65 mln
150 mln 400 mln
(+70.1 pct)
EPS Y1.96 Y1.12
Y2.65 Y7.07
NOTE - Araya Industrial Co Ltd is a bicycle parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7305.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)