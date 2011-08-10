Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NAGANO KEIKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.97
9.71 20.10 41.10
(+2.7 pct) (+42.2 pct)
Operating 192 mln 250 mln 550 mln
1.63 (-23.1 pct)
Recurring 115 mln
107 mln 510 mln 1.54 (+7.8
pct) Net
87 mln 12 mln 290 mln
1.02 (+583.1 pct)
EPS Y4.26
Y0.67 Y14.09 Y49.56
NOTE - Nagano Keiki Co Ltd manufactures sensors and
measuring equipment..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
