Nov 10 (Reuters) -

TOHO ACETYLENE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 32.50 32.50 Operating 1.10 900 mln Recurring 1.15 950 mln Net 500 mln 330 mln

NOTE - Toho Acetylene Co Ltd is a medium-ranking producer of gases. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4093.TK1.