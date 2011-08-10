BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
OI ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.57 4.42 9.50 24.00 (+3.5 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating loss 416 mln loss 446 mln loss 900 mln prft 150 mln Recurring loss 383 mln loss 432 mln loss 900 mln prft 150 mln Net loss 313 mln loss 342 mln loss 550 mln prft 150 mln EPS loss Y21.36 loss Y23.35 loss Y37.47 prft Y10.22
NOTE - Oi Electric Co Ltd is a maker of mobile communications equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6822.TK1.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago