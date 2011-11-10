Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TOMOEGAWA PAPER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.84
21.26 37.00
(-16.1 pct) (+4.0 pct) (-11.1%)
Operating 286 mln 1.55 1.00
(-81.6 pct) (+225.6 pct)
(-61.3%) Recurring 211 mln
1.41 1.10
(-85.0 pct) (+201.8 pct) (-55.7%) Net
64 mln 916 mln 700 mln
(-92.9 pct) (+301.0 pct)
(-59.4%) EPS Y1.27
Y17.97 Y13.72 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Tomoegawa Paper Co Ltd is a paper manufacturer
diversifying into areas such as magnetic paper and electronic
materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3878.TK1.