Aug 10 (Reuters) -

CEDAR CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.27 2.16 4.54 9.32 (+4.8 pct) (+8.2 pct) Operating 150 mln 27 mln 130 mln

305 mln

(+449.7 pct) (-74.9 pct)

Recurring 155 mln 44 mln

147 mln 320 mln

(+251.2 pct) (-51.3 pct)

Net 89 mln 22 mln

82 mln 179 mln

(+296.2 pct) (-56.2 pct)

EPS Y15.56 Y3.93

Y14.35 Y31.23

NOTE - Cedar Co Ltd provides nursing services..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

