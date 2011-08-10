BRIEF-Advent Life Sciences reports a 6.6 pct passive stake in Versartis-SEC filing
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
CEDAR CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.27 2.16 4.54 9.32 (+4.8 pct) (+8.2 pct) Operating 150 mln 27 mln 130 mln
305 mln
(+449.7 pct) (-74.9 pct)
Recurring 155 mln 44 mln
147 mln 320 mln
(+251.2 pct) (-51.3 pct)
Net 89 mln 22 mln
82 mln 179 mln
(+296.2 pct) (-56.2 pct)
EPS Y15.56 Y3.93
Y14.35 Y31.23
NOTE - Cedar Co Ltd provides nursing services..
* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be partially funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.