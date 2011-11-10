Nov 10 (Reuters) -
DWANGO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 27.04
24.16 (+11.9 pct) (+13.8 pct)
Operating 1.55 1.34
(+15.8 pct) (+99.0 pct)
Recurring 1.48 1.38
(+7.8 pct) (+92.1 pct)
Net 1.40 1.21
(+15.0 pct) EPS Y7,254.67
Y6,480.47
Annual div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00
-Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00
NOTE - Dwango Co Ltd develops entertainment systems and
content for cellular phone users.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
