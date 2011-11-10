Nov 10 (Reuters) -

DWANGO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 27.04 24.16 (+11.9 pct) (+13.8 pct) Operating 1.55 1.34 (+15.8 pct) (+99.0 pct) Recurring 1.48 1.38 (+7.8 pct) (+92.1 pct) Net 1.40 1.21 (+15.0 pct) EPS Y7,254.67 Y6,480.47 Annual div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 -Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00

NOTE - Dwango Co Ltd develops entertainment systems and content for cellular phone users.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3715.TK1.