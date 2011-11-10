Nov 10 (Reuters) -

HIMAWARI HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.81 3.24

(-44.3 pct) (+6.3 pct) Operating loss 1.71 prft 1 mln Recurring loss 1.73 prft 13 mln Net

loss 1.83 prft 28 mln EPS

loss Y262.25 prft Y4.02 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Himawari Holdings Inc is a holding company created in May 2002 through the transfer of shares from Himawari Securities.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8738.TK1.