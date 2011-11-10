Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
HIMAWARI HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.81 3.24
(-44.3 pct) (+6.3 pct) Operating loss 1.71 prft 1 mln Recurring loss 1.73 prft 13 mln Net
loss 1.83 prft 28 mln EPS
loss Y262.25 prft Y4.02 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Himawari Holdings Inc is a holding company created in May 2002 through the transfer of shares from Himawari Securities.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8738.TK1.
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific