Nov 10 (Reuters) -
KAJIMA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 658.64
651.58 1.45 trln
(+1.1 pct) (-21.5 pct) (+9.4%)
Operating 14.58 28.91 31.00
(-49.6 pct) (+119.2 pct)
(+79.5%) Recurring 19.13
32.29 38.00
(-40.7 pct) (+80.4 pct) (+117.1%) Net
6.05 20.24 17.00
(-70.1 pct) (+111.1 pct)
(-34.2%) EPS Y5.82
Y19.47 Y16.36 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Kajima Corp is a major general contractor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1812.TK1.