Nov 10 (Reuters) -

ACOM CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 108.04 128.75 204.30 (-16.1 pct) (-9.2 pct) (-16.9%) Operating prft 32.12 loss 26.67 prft 46.20

Recurring prft 32.73 loss 25.99 prft 47.00 Net prft 28.39 loss 43.88 prft 42.90 EPS prft Y181.23 loss Y280.10 prft Y273.84 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Acom Co Ltd is a major consumer financing company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8572.TK1.