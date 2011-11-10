Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
ACOM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 108.04 128.75 204.30 (-16.1 pct) (-9.2 pct) (-16.9%) Operating prft 32.12 loss 26.67 prft 46.20
Recurring prft 32.73 loss 25.99 prft 47.00 Net prft 28.39 loss 43.88 prft 42.90 EPS prft Y181.23 loss Y280.10 prft Y273.84 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Acom Co Ltd is a major consumer financing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8572.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific