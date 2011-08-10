Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SHINPO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 2.84 2.70 2.90
1.41 (+5.5 pct) (-5.2 pct)
(+1.9%) (-4.5%)
Operating 180 mln 151 mln 205 mln
86 mln
(+18.7 pct) (+60.1 pct) (+14.0%)
(+28.0%)
Recurring 184 mln 143 mln 201 mln
84 mln
(+28.5 pct) (+81.8 pct) (+9.4%)
(-29.2%)
Net 23 mln 59 mln 77 mln
18 mln
(-60.8 pct) (+231.7%)
(-66.7%)
EPS Y4.14 Y10.56 Y13.73
Y3.35
Shares 6 mln 6 mln
Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00
Y7.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y7.00 Y7.00 Y7.00
NOTE - Shinpo Co Ltd is a specialised maker of smokeless
meat roasters.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5903.TK1.