Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SHINPO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.84 2.70 2.90

1.41 (+5.5 pct) (-5.2 pct)

(+1.9%) (-4.5%) Operating 180 mln 151 mln 205 mln

86 mln

(+18.7 pct) (+60.1 pct) (+14.0%)

(+28.0%) Recurring 184 mln 143 mln 201 mln

84 mln

(+28.5 pct) (+81.8 pct) (+9.4%)

(-29.2%) Net 23 mln 59 mln 77 mln

18 mln

(-60.8 pct) (+231.7%)

(-66.7%) EPS Y4.14 Y10.56 Y13.73

Y3.35 Shares 6 mln 6 mln

Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00

Y7.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y7.00 Y7.00 Y7.00

NOTE - Shinpo Co Ltd is a specialised maker of smokeless meat roasters.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5903.TK1.