TOW CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.61
2.25 5.90 11.47
(+16.1 pct) (-29.8 pct)
Operating 179 mln 47 mln 355 mln
674 mln
(+274.6 pct) (-52.7 pct)
Recurring 184 mln 49 mln
359 mln 686 mln
(+274.8 pct) (-51.8 pct)
Net 109 mln 8 mln
198 mln 372 mln
(+1203.6 pct) (-83.3 pct)
EPS Y9.63 Y0.73
Y17.45 Y32.70
NOTE - TOW Co Ltd is engaged in planning and operation of
sales promotional events, exhibitions. .
