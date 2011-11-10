BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
D.WESTERN THERAPEUTICS INSTITUTE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
20 mln 132 mln Operating loss 255 mln loss 303 mln loss 324 mln Recurring loss 257 mln loss 301 mln loss 323 mln Net loss 257 mln loss 312 mln loss 325 mln EPS loss Y14.89 loss Y18.04 loss Y18.80
NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4576.TK1.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.