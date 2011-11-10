Nov 10 (Reuters) -

D.WESTERN THERAPEUTICS INSTITUTE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

20 mln 132 mln Operating loss 255 mln loss 303 mln loss 324 mln Recurring loss 257 mln loss 301 mln loss 323 mln Net loss 257 mln loss 312 mln loss 325 mln EPS loss Y14.89 loss Y18.04 loss Y18.80

NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

