BRIEF-Globe Telecom consol. qtrly net income 4.2 bln pesos, up 52 pct
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
MEIKO ELECTRONICS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.00 16.10 Operating 1.26 700 mln Recurring loss 317 mln prft 350 mln Net 106 mln 230 mln
NOTE - Meiko Electronics Co Ltd is a major maker of printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6787.TK1.
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
* Directors recommend that shareholders do not sell their shares or enter into a commitment to accept proposed offer from Spark New Zealand