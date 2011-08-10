Aug 10 (Reuters) -
TENRYU SAW MFG CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div 37.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Tenryu Saw Mfg Co Ltd produces industrial-use
cutting tools. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will
in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to
the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law
in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
