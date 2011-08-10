Aug 10 (Reuters) -

HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.35 10.72 19.10 39.00 (-12.8 pct) (+4.1 pct) Recurring 1.79 2.50 4.50

9.60 (-28.5 pct) (+46.9 pct)

Net 1.02 1.34 2.50 5.50 (-23.9 pct) (+33.4 pct) EPS

Y5.52 Y7.25 Y13.56 Y29.84 EPS Y5.82

NOTE - Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

