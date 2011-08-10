BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.35 10.72 19.10 39.00 (-12.8 pct) (+4.1 pct) Recurring 1.79 2.50 4.50
9.60 (-28.5 pct) (+46.9 pct)
Net 1.02 1.34 2.50 5.50 (-23.9 pct) (+33.4 pct) EPS
Y5.52 Y7.25 Y13.56 Y29.84 EPS Y5.82
NOTE - Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sumitomo mitsui trust holdings inc reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in orix corp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing