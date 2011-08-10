Aug 10 (Reuters) -
BEAUTY KADAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
3.71 3.71
(-0.1 pct) (+4.5 pct)
Operating 114 mln 157 mln
(-27.5 pct) (+34.3 pct)
Recurring 121 mln 100 mln
(+21.8 pct) (-19.1 pct) Net
92 mln 37 mln
(+144.2 pct) (+10.5 pct) EPS
Y4,279.37 Y1,565.45 Diluted
EPS Y4,266.91 Y1,536.58
Annual div Y2,000.00 Y1,300.00 Y1,664.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y1,300.00 Y1,664.00
NOTE - Beauty Kadan Co ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
