Aug 10 (Reuters) -

BEAUTY KADAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.71 3.71

(-0.1 pct) (+4.5 pct) Operating 114 mln 157 mln

(-27.5 pct) (+34.3 pct) Recurring 121 mln 100 mln

(+21.8 pct) (-19.1 pct) Net

92 mln 37 mln

(+144.2 pct) (+10.5 pct) EPS

Y4,279.37 Y1,565.45 Diluted EPS Y4,266.91 Y1,536.58 Annual div Y2,000.00 Y1,300.00 Y1,664.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y1,300.00 Y1,664.00

NOTE - Beauty Kadan Co ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3041.TK1.