Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SUKEGAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.99
3.83 Operating 128 mln 137 mln
Recurring 122 mln 131 mln
Net 24 mln 48 mln
EPS Y3.69 Y7.20
NOTE - Sukegawa Electric Co Ltd is a comprehensive
engineering firm.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
