Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SUKEGAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.99 3.83 Operating 128 mln 137 mln Recurring 122 mln 131 mln Net 24 mln 48 mln EPS Y3.69 Y7.20

NOTE - Sukegawa Electric Co Ltd is a comprehensive engineering firm.

