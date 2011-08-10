Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NISHIO RENT ALL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
54.27 50.85 70.45
(+6.7 pct) (-1.5 pct)
Operating 1.26 431 mln 1.48
(+192.0 pct) (-25.6 pct)
Recurring 1.14 502 mln 1.34
(+126.5 pct) (+21.7 pct) Net
loss 23 mln prft 193 mln prft 111 mln
EPS loss Y0.86 prft Y7.22 prft Y4.17
NOTE - Nishio Rent All Co Ltd is a leasing firm strong in
construction machinery.
