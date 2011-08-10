BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
SHOWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.22 6.35 12.69 (-17.8 pct) (-16.4 pct) (+4.2%) Operating loss 109 mln loss 6 mln prft 332 mln
Recurring loss 73 mln loss 2 mln prft 368 mln Net loss 194 mln loss 53 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y16.22 loss Y4.05 prft Y8.34 Shares 14 mln 14 mln
Annual div
Y5.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y5.00
NOTE - Showa Information Systems Co Ltd is a manufacturer of information equipment and software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago