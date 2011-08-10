Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SHOWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.22 6.35 12.69 (-17.8 pct) (-16.4 pct) (+4.2%) Operating loss 109 mln loss 6 mln prft 332 mln

Recurring loss 73 mln loss 2 mln prft 368 mln Net loss 194 mln loss 53 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y16.22 loss Y4.05 prft Y8.34 Shares 14 mln 14 mln

Annual div

Y5.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y5.00

NOTE - Showa Information Systems Co Ltd is a manufacturer of information equipment and software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

