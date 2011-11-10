BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
CEDAR CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.59 4.35 9.42 (+5.7 pct) (+6.8 pct) (+7.6%) Operating 280 mln 93 mln 548 mln
(+199.1 pct) (-63.6 pct) (+142.6%) Recurring 269 mln 128 mln 488 mln (+110.1 pct) (-43.5 pct) (+65.4%) Net
154 mln 64 mln 300 mln
(+140.8 pct) (-50.5 pct) (+90.3%) EPS Y26.87 Y11.16 Y52.41 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Cedar Co Ltd provides nursing services..
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.