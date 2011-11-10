Nov 10 (Reuters) -

CEDAR CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.59 4.35 9.42 (+5.7 pct) (+6.8 pct) (+7.6%) Operating 280 mln 93 mln 548 mln

(+199.1 pct) (-63.6 pct) (+142.6%) Recurring 269 mln 128 mln 488 mln (+110.1 pct) (-43.5 pct) (+65.4%) Net

154 mln 64 mln 300 mln

(+140.8 pct) (-50.5 pct) (+90.3%) EPS Y26.87 Y11.16 Y52.41 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Cedar Co Ltd provides nursing services..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

