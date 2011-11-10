Nov 10 (Reuters) -

HANDSMAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.01 5.51 12.57 25.15 (+9.1 pct) (+6.3 pct) Operating 71 mln 5 mln 262 mln

623 mln Recurring 218 mln 137 mln 553 mln

1.21 (+58.7 pct) (+33.1 pct)

Net 123 mln 41 mln 315 mln 687 mln

(+200.6 pct) (-14.1 pct)

EPS Y24.09 Y8.01

Y61.44 Y133.82

NOTE - Handsman Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

