Jan 10 (Reuters) -
SATORI ELECTRIC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
May 31,2012 May 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 20.00 yen 25.00 yen
NOTE - Satori Electric Co Ltd is a trading company
specialising in electronic parts and semiconductors. If
there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond
to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7420.TK1.