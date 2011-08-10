European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SHINDO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.62 5.40 10.00 21.50 (+4.2 pct) (+137.5 pct) Operating 276 mln 363 mln 320 mln
750 mln
(-23.9 pct)
Recurring 261 mln 365 mln
280 mln 680 mln
(-28.4 pct) (+532.0 pct)
Net 148 mln 206 mln
170 mln 400 mln
(-28.3 pct)
EPS Y6.28 Y8.76
Y7.20 Y16.94
NOTE - Nippon Shindo Co Ltd is a top maker of brass bars and wires.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5753.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)