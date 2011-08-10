Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SUZUKI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 12.34 10.04 13.20
6.49 (+22.9 pct) (+13.6 pct)
(+7.0%) (-0.5%)
Operating 788 mln 350 mln
(+124.7 pct) (+186.7 pct)
Recurring 898 mln
392 mln 873 mln 431 mln
(+129.2 pct) (+174.9 pct) (-2.8%)
(-25.8%)
Net 139 mln 330 mln 469 mln
231 mln
(-57.7 pct) (+237.0%)
(-33.4%)
EPS Y22.52 Y53.29 Y75.88
Y37.31
Annual div Y22.00 Y22.00 Y22.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y22.00
Y22.00 Y22.00
NOTE - Suzuki Co Ltd produces connector parts and
semiconductor leadframes.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
