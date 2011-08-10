Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SUZUKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 12.34 10.04 13.20

6.49 (+22.9 pct) (+13.6 pct)

(+7.0%) (-0.5%) Operating 788 mln 350 mln

(+124.7 pct) (+186.7 pct)

Recurring 898 mln 392 mln 873 mln 431 mln

(+129.2 pct) (+174.9 pct) (-2.8%)

(-25.8%) Net 139 mln 330 mln 469 mln

231 mln

(-57.7 pct) (+237.0%)

(-33.4%) EPS Y22.52 Y53.29 Y75.88

Y37.31 Annual div Y22.00 Y22.00 Y22.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y22.00 Y22.00 Y22.00

NOTE - Suzuki Co Ltd produces connector parts and semiconductor leadframes.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

