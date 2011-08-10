Aug 10 (Reuters) -

DAIUN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.53 1.70 3.40 6.80 (-10.3 pct) (+28.4 pct) Operating 8 mln 45 mln 60 mln

110 mln

(-82.3 pct)

Recurring 12 mln 43 mln

60 mln 110 mln

(-70.1 pct)

Net 11 mln 41 mln

55 mln 105 mln

(-71.4 pct)

EPS Y0.19 Y0.66

Y0.88 Y1.69

NOTE - Daiun Co Ltd is a port transport company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

