Aug 10 (Reuters) -
DAIUN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.53
1.70 3.40 6.80
(-10.3 pct) (+28.4 pct)
Operating 8 mln 45 mln 60 mln
110 mln
(-82.3 pct)
Recurring 12 mln 43 mln
60 mln 110 mln
(-70.1 pct)
Net 11 mln 41 mln
55 mln 105 mln
(-71.4 pct)
EPS Y0.19 Y0.66
Y0.88 Y1.69
NOTE - Daiun Co Ltd is a port transport company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9363.TK1.