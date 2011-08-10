Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NIKON CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 245.57
205.21 475.00 990.00
(+19.7 pct) (+17.2 pct)
Operating 36.92 11.31 46.00
86.00 (+226.4 pct)
Recurring 37.75
12.74 48.00 89.00
(+196.3 pct) Net
30.68 8.15 36.00
60.00 (+276.3 pct)
EPS Y77.39
Y20.57 Y90.80 Y151.33
Diluted EPS Y77.31 Y19.76
NOTE - Nikon Corp is world's top class maker of
high-quality SLR cameras. Major profit-earner lies in
chip-making equipment steppers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7731.TK1.