OIE SANGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.19
15.67 33.00 67.30
(+3.3 pct) (+2.3 pct)
Operating 119 mln 149 mln 250 mln
673 mln
(-20.3 pct) (+112.1 pct)
Recurring 144 mln 142 mln
250 mln 673 mln
(+1.2 pct) (+21.2 pct)
Net 46 mln 6 mln
150 mln 350 mln
(+610.4 pct) (-80.3 pct)
EPS Y5.08 Y0.71
Y16.21 Y37.83
NOTE - Oie Sangyo Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of
commercial-use foods.
