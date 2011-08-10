Aug 10 (Reuters) -

OIE SANGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.19 15.67 33.00 67.30 (+3.3 pct) (+2.3 pct) Operating 119 mln 149 mln 250 mln

673 mln

(-20.3 pct) (+112.1 pct)

Recurring 144 mln 142 mln

250 mln 673 mln

(+1.2 pct) (+21.2 pct)

Net 46 mln 6 mln

150 mln 350 mln

(+610.4 pct) (-80.3 pct)

EPS Y5.08 Y0.71

Y16.21 Y37.83

NOTE - Oie Sangyo Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of commercial-use foods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

