Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
CTS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.84 1.71 3.70 (+7.5 pct) (+7.0 pct) (+3.6%) Operating 189 mln 151 mln 380 mln
(+25.2 pct) (-1.5 pct)
(+6.3%) Recurring 187 mln 150 mln 370 mln (+24.5 pct) (-3.8 pct) (+4.1%) Net
108 mln 88 mln 211 mln
(+23.7 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+5.4%) EPS Y4,013.07 Y3,238.06 Y7,781.45 Shares 28,000 28,000 Annual div Y3,000.00
Y7,800.00 -Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,300.00
-Q4 div Y6,500.00 Y1,500.00
NOTE - CTS Co Ltd offers civil engineering firms with comprehensive construction support services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4345.TK1.
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific