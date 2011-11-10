Nov 10 (Reuters) -

CTS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.84 1.71 3.70 (+7.5 pct) (+7.0 pct) (+3.6%) Operating 189 mln 151 mln 380 mln

(+25.2 pct) (-1.5 pct)

(+6.3%) Recurring 187 mln 150 mln 370 mln (+24.5 pct) (-3.8 pct) (+4.1%) Net

108 mln 88 mln 211 mln

(+23.7 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+5.4%) EPS Y4,013.07 Y3,238.06 Y7,781.45 Shares 28,000 28,000 Annual div Y3,000.00

Y7,800.00 -Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,300.00

-Q4 div Y6,500.00 Y1,500.00

NOTE - CTS Co Ltd offers civil engineering firms with comprehensive construction support services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

