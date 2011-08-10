Aug 10 (Reuters) -

FUSO DENTSU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

29.36 26.48 40.50

(+10.9 pct) (-6.9 pct) Operating loss 110 mln loss 434 mln prft 480 mln Recurring loss 98 mln loss 374 mln prft 570 mln Net loss 264 mln loss 270 mln prft 290 mln EPS loss Y31.06 loss Y31.79 prft Y34.05

NOTE - Fuso Dentsu Co Ltd sells communications and electronic equipment.

