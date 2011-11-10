Nov 10 (Reuters) -

FUSO DENTSU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 41.11 37.15 41.00

22.00 (+10.6 pct) (-2.2 pct)

(-0.3%) (-0.1%) Operating prft 330 mln loss 76 mln prft 520 mln prft 500 mln

(+57.2%)

(+45.9%) Recurring 320 mln 32 mln 530 mln

510 mln

(+882.8 pct) (-46.5 pct) (+65.3%)

(+48.0%) Net loss 337 mln loss 59 mln prft 430 mln prft 380 mln EPS loss Y39.87 loss Y6.93 prft Y50.80 prft Y44.89 Shares 9 mln 9 mln

Annual div Y12.00 Y12.00

Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Fuso Dentsu Co Ltd sells communications and electronic equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7505.TK1.