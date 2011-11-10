Nov 10 (Reuters) -
FUSO DENTSU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 41.11 37.15 41.00
22.00 (+10.6 pct) (-2.2 pct)
(-0.3%) (-0.1%)
Operating prft 330 mln loss 76 mln prft 520 mln
prft 500 mln
(+57.2%)
(+45.9%)
Recurring 320 mln 32 mln 530 mln
510 mln
(+882.8 pct) (-46.5 pct) (+65.3%)
(+48.0%)
Net loss 337 mln loss 59 mln prft 430 mln
prft 380 mln
EPS loss Y39.87 loss Y6.93 prft Y50.80
prft Y44.89
Shares 9 mln 9 mln
Annual div Y12.00 Y12.00
Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00
Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q4 div
Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00
NOTE - Fuso Dentsu Co Ltd sells communications and
electronic equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
