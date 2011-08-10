Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TOMOEGAWA PAPER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.00 11.00 Operating nil 500 mln Recurring 100 mln 500 mln Net 80 mln 300 mln

NOTE - Tomoegawa Paper Co Ltd is a paper manufacturer diversifying into areas such as magnetic paper and electronic materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3878.TK1.