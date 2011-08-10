Aug 10 (Reuters) -

KAWANISHI HOLDINGS, INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.15 1.17

(-1.9 pct) (-5.1 pct) Operating 270 mln 256 mln

(+5.6 pct) (-3.9 pct) Recurring 248 mln 230 mln

(+8.1 pct) (+14.5 pct) Net

169 mln 160 mln

(+5.7 pct) EPS

Y30.22 Y28.59 Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Kawanishi Holdings, Inc is a wholesaler of medical equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2689.TK1.