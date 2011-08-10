European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
KOHSOKU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
14.32 14.63 57.50
(-2.1 pct) (+5.8 pct) Operating 608 mln 742 mln 2.35
(-18.1 pct) (+25.9 pct) Recurring 664 mln 797 mln 2.55
(-16.7 pct) (+20.5 pct) Net
394 mln 406 mln 1.45
(-3.0 pct) (+10.5 pct) EPS
Y18.85 Y19.43 Y69.33
NOTE - Kohsoku Corp is a trading firm specializing in packing materials for food.
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
