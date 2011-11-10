Nov 10 (Reuters) -

NEW JAPAN CHEMICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.61 14.28 31.80 (+2.3 pct) (+16.9 pct) (+8.4%) Operating 394 mln 239 mln 1.07

(+64.4 pct) (+145.7%) Recurring 486 mln 329 mln 1.22 (+47.6 pct) (+115.6%) Net

402 mln 165 mln 1.01

(+143.0 pct) (+46.8%) EPS Y10.79 Y4.44 Y27.08 Annual div

Y5.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y5.00

NOTE - New Japan Chemical Co Ltd makes oils and fats, plasticisers and chemical products.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4406.TK1.