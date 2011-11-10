Nov 10 (Reuters) -

OKATO HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.90 3.64 Operating loss 442 mln prft 10 mln Recurring loss 360 mln prft 76 mln Net loss 986 mln loss 95 mln

NOTE - Okato Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8705.TK1.