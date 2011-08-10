Aug 10 (Reuters) -
THK CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 50.57
43.41 103.00 215.00
(+16.5 pct) (+100.7 pct)
Operating 5.84 3.94 12.50
29.00 (+48.1 pct)
Recurring 5.78
3.16 12.60 29.40
(+83.3 pct) Net
3.72 1.89 8.40
19.50 (+97.4 pct)
EPS Y28.94
Y14.66 Y65.32 Y151.63
NOTE - THK Co Ltd is a big parts maker with a major share
in linear motion guides.
