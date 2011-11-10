BRIEF-Globe Telecom consol. qtrly net income 4.2 bln pesos, up 52 pct
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
NIPPON PRIMEX INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.38 4.56 Operating 204 mln 307 mln Recurring 100 mln 323 mln Net 35 mln 197 mln
NOTE - Nippon Primex Inc is a retailer of business-use small printers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2795.TK1.
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
* Directors recommend that shareholders do not sell their shares or enter into a commitment to accept proposed offer from Spark New Zealand