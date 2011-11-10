Nov 10 (Reuters) -

NAKANIPPON CASTING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.26

4.65

(+25.6%) Operating

63 mln 155 mln (+272.0%) Recurring 77 mln

185 mln

(+135.2%) Net

78 mln 165 mln

(+64.0%)

EPS Y4.11

Y8.70 Shares 19 mln 19 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Nakanippon Casting Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer of cast parts.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

