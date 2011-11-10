Nov 10 (Reuters) -

TOCHIGI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 25.37 25.22 47.00 (+0.6 pct) (+0.8 pct) (-6.5%) Recurring 859 mln 4.27 6.00

(-79.9 pct) (-26.9 pct) (-14.6%) Net 1.91 2.23 4.00 (-14.5 pct) (-31.4 pct) (-18.4%) EPS

Y16.85 Y19.70 Y35.26

Annual div Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Tochigi Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

