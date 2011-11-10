Nov 10 (Reuters) -
FAITH INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 29.79
38.08 33.56
(-21.8 pct) (+44.7 pct) (-60.1%)
Operating 1.08 1.02 1.15
(+6.6 pct) (+36.0 pct)
(-46.0%) Recurring 1.15
1.08 1.28
(+6.6 pct) (+56.9 pct) (-42.2%) Net
6.15 566 mln 6.30
(+985.1 pct) (+258.9 pct)
(+433.1%) EPS Y5,355.72
Y493.58 Y5,487.57 Diluted EPS
Y5,353.05 Y488.94
Annual div Y100.00
Y100.00
-Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y50.00
NOTE - Faith Inc is a content developer for mobile phones.
