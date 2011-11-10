Nov 10 (Reuters) -
KANSAI PAINT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 120.98
120.42 270.00
(+0.5 pct)
Operating 8.02 11.81 20.00
(-32.1 pct)
Recurring 9.35
13.60 21.50
(-31.2 pct) Net
4.96 7.32 14.00
(-32.3 pct)
EPS Y18.67
Y27.57 Y52.71 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Kansai Paint Co Ltd is a major paint maker
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
