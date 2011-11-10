Nov 10 (Reuters) -
EIGHTEENTH BANK
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 27.30
27.46 50.00
(-0.6 pct)
Recurring 4.99 4.35 7.00
(+14.7 pct)
Net 2.61
4.73 4.00
(-44.8 pct) EPS
Y14.80 Y26.65 Y22.55
Annual div Y3.00 Y3.00
Y6.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Eighteenth Bank Ltd is a regional bank
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8396.TK1.